Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan details rekindled romance with Tinder boyfriend

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Coleen Nolan has opened up about rekindling her relationship with Michael Jones – whom she met on Tinder.

The Loose Women host has revealed that she's in a "really happy place" with Michael, after years of romantic troubles, including a split with Michael in 2022.

Speaking to OK!, Nolan said, "Things with Michael are going great. We’ve been through the mill, it being me!

"We’re taking it every day and enjoying each other’s company a lot. He brings a lot of calmness and peace to my crazy life."

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: Coleen Nolan shares health update amid skin cancer scare

Coleen and Michael met on the popular dating app in 2021. They announced their relationship in 2022, but split three months later.

In the same interview, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner opened up about the pressures of taking a relationship public so early.

"We went public the first time and then we split up after that because I felt that there was pressure on it – it was too soon and too much, so I backed away a bit," she said.

"Then I went to therapy, which really changed my mindset. Now I realise that I am worthy, and maybe I went through all that shit in the past because I deserve love now."

ITV

Related: Celebrity Gogglebox star Jane McDonald opens up on dating after death of fiancé

Nolan said that due to past marriages with Shane Richie and Ray Fensome, she didn't feel "worthy" of Michael's love, and this contributed to the split.

"I’ve never had someone love me like this, which is no disrespect to my ex-husbands, as they did in other ways. But not like this," she said.

"Whatever time of day it is, Michael will say, 'Oh, you look gorgeous today' and I’ve never had that. So, at first, I kept thinking, 'It’s too much' and it scared me."

The Loose Women star recently shared an encouraging health update after being diagnosed with pre-skin cancer.

Loose Women airs on weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like