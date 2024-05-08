Loose-head prop Sio signs new Exeter deal

Exeter loose-head prop Scott Sio has signed a new contract to stay with the Premiership club for an undisclosed term.

The Australian has made 41 appearances for the Chiefs since moving from Super Rugby side Brumbies in the summer of 2022.

The 32-year-old has won 74 caps for the Wallabies and played in the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups but accepted that he may not play for his country again after moving overseas to England.

“There are lots of younger players coming through and I hope to continue to be part of their development while also growing as a player and person here in Exeter," Sio said.

“The club wants to contend for trophies and be successful, which is something I want to be a part of and is a big reason for my re-signing.”

Sio is the latest in a string of Exeter players to agree new terms with the club ahead of next season, including fly-half Harvey Skinner, winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and scrum-half Niall Armstrong.

"He’s become a key player for us, both in the way he plays – our scrum and line-out have become such key areas and a real strength this season – but also in the level of strength and leadership he brings, particularly in the way he works with our young guys," said director of rugby Rob Baxter.