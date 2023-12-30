Is there a loophole that could help the Boston Celtics trade for Kelly Olynyk?

Recent reports suggest that the Boston Celtics are eyeing a potential trade for Kelly Olynyk, who currently plays for the Utah Jazz. The Celtics, familiar with Olynyk from his time with the team, are exploring options to bring him back on board. However, the challenge lies in the financial aspect of the trade, given Olynyk’s $12.1 million contract for the final year.

According to NBA insider Mark Stein, the Celtics are among the teams monitoring Olynyk as the Jazz consider trade possibilities for the veteran. The hurdle in making this trade lies in the Celtics’ limited flexibility to match Olynyk’s salary without making significant roster moves, which may not be favorable or feasible.

Could there be a loophole that the Celtics could use to get the former Boston big man back on their roster?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast explored the idea on a recent episode. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire