In The Loop: Washington Football Team training camps begins, Tom Wilson engaged

In The Loop: WFT training camps begins, Tom Wilson engaged originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

​First up in our look around the sports world, training camp for the Washington Football Team is FINALLY here. This ariel view of Richmond where the first week of camp will take place is certainly a sight to see and by the look of these smiles, the guys are happy to be there.

Training camp

is finally

here

let's

goooo pic.twitter.com/u9ywThTKWj — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 27, 2021

Glad to return to Richmond

Can't wait to see you all back



⬇️ Passport to Richmond ⬇️https://t.co/gigWimng8G pic.twitter.com/jEp86Qsq4n — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 26, 2021

Next up congrats to the Capitals' Tom Wilson and his now fiance Taylor who recently got engaged!

While love is in the air for the future Wilsons, teammate Alex Ovechkin is spending some quality time with his son Sergei by putting together an Ovi-inspired puzzle.