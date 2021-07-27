In The Loop: Washington Football Team training camps begins, Tom Wilson engaged

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Giorgio
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In The Loop: WFT training camps begins, Tom Wilson engaged originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

​First up in our look around the sports world, training camp for the Washington Football Team is FINALLY here. This ariel view of Richmond where the first week of camp will take place is certainly a sight to see and by the look of these smiles, the guys are happy to be there.

Next up congrats to the Capitals' Tom Wilson and his now fiance Taylor who recently got engaged! 

While love is in the air for the future Wilsons, teammate Alex Ovechkin is spending some quality time with his son Sergei by putting together an Ovi-inspired puzzle.

Recommended Stories