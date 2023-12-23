In The Loop: It's time to let bowl games go

Dec. 22—Preparing for a bowl game has become something of an annual tradition for Oklahoma State under coach Mike Gundy, but it feels different this year from an outsider's perspective.

It felt different last year, too, but there was an obvious reason why. The Cowboys lost their starting quarterback, leading rusher, best linebacker, No. 1 cornerback, No. 2 safety and both of their starting edge rushers in early December.

"The preparation with the uncertainty is different than what we've been used to," Gundy said before the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl kicked off. "We're in some uncharted waters."

As expected, the game was hard to watch.

OSU doesn't have those same issues this year. Eight of its players have entered the transfer portal. None of them will be missed. The only reason Gunnar Gundy's decision got any attention was because of his last name.

Yet the excitement is still gone.

Maybe it's because the Texas Bowl is a smaller stage than what OSU could or arguably should have been on after a conference championship game appearance. Maybe it's because we saw this same matchup in the same bowl four short years ago. Maybe it's because its opponent, Texas A&M, is in a similar spot as the Cowboys were a year ago.

Or maybe it's because bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff or New Year's Six aren't what they used to be.

"My good buddy, Mike Locksley at Maryland, I saw somebody had texted me an article where he was using (the Music City Bowl) as a preseason game," Mike Gundy told the News Press. "He's going to play multiple skill guys at different positions, I think even his quarterbacks because his quarterback, I think, went to the draft."

Gundy said earlier this month that his program has begun treating bowl season like it does spring practice. On Wednesday, he said he doesn't feel that way about the game itself, though.

"Our practices are to benefit the longterm of the organization, and then we'll be a little more specific down at the bowl for Texas A&M for what we think we can see," Gundy said. "We might play some other guys some, but we're not gonna wholesale NFL-preseason game. I'm not comfortable with that. I want to play well, I want to practice well and I want to find a way to win the football game."

This game, win or lose, carries little significance beyond competitive pride.

An OSU win would give it at least 10 wins for the eighth time in Gundy's tenure. Cool.

It would be the coach's 12th bowl win in 19 years, tying for the sixth-most all time. Great.

It would give the program the best winning percentage in bowl games among teams with at least 30 appearances. OK.

The players do care about these games and rightfully so.

For some, it will be their last time on a football field. For others, it may be their first big shot as Division I athletes.

It has become difficult for the consumer to find reasons to care.

Oklahoma State vs Texas A&M would be appointment viewing if there were actual stakes to the game. Instead, the college football postseason is the CFP and ... friends.

Of course, none of the sport's key figures would say that, but their actions are enough: coaching changes, early signing day, transfer portal windows. All of this is going on at the peak of the season's interest.

The good news, in this reporter's opinion, is that this will be the last year of the current bowl structure thanks to playoff expansion. The first-round games in the 12-team playoff will be played at home stadiums, though the bowl officials are attempting to keep them at neutral sites.

And in 2026, the first two rounds may be home games for the higher-seeded team. That would effectively kill bowl games as we knew them.

The people who desperately hold on to the sports "traditions" won't like it. But it will be a welcome change for those who want to bring back meaning to the end of a college football season.

Marcus Trevino is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at mtrevino@stwnewspress.com.