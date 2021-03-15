In The Loop: Terps celebrate tourney bid, Georgetown wins Big East to crash March Madness

In The Loop: Terps make the tourney, Georgetown wins Big East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

First up in our look around the sports world, check out this moment that is guaranteed to give you goosebumps. The Maryland men's basketball team earned the No. 10 seed in the East region and will face No.7 seed UConn in the first round on Saturday.

The Moment.



So happy for our guys. pic.twitter.com/DSJqzp9HQo — Maryland Basketball 🐢 (@TerrapinHoops) March 14, 2021

DMV college basketball is buzzin' after Patrick Ewing's Georgetown defeated No. 17 Creighton 73-48, earning the Hoya's first conference title since 2007. They'll also head to the Big Dance with their own first-round matchup Saturday against No. 5 seed Colorado.

Lastly, after the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday Steph Curry celebrated the victory with his only son, Canon. The two showed off their special celebration and not only celebrated the victory but also the fact that it was Steph's 33rd birthday!