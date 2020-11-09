In The Loop: Saints and Notre Dame celebrate big wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Here are some of the best moments going on in the sports world right now.

Starting off, the New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night on Sunday Night Football. The Saints were up enough to put in Jameis Winston at quarterback to end the game. The Saints are now 2-0 this season against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Sean Payton and Jameis were living it up after beating the Bucs by 35 😂



Next up, keeping it with celebrations after a win. Notre Dame defeated No. 1 Clemson Saturday night and they were enjoying the victory in the locker room postgame. It was a rematch from the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 2 years ago where Clemson got the best of Notre Dame.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now 8-0 and the only undefeated team left in the NFL. JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen dancing on the star at AT&T Stadium.