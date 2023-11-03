In the Loop: Reasons why OSU wins or loses Bedlam

Nov. 2—It's hard to believe that this Saturday's Bedlam will be the last installment of a 118-year series.

Obviously, this means a lot for both fanbases seeking a winning streak over the other, but what was not expected are the postseason implications. The winner of this game should be favored to appear in the Big 12 Championship Game.

With that in mind, here are the reasons why Oklahoma State will beat Oklahoma and why it won't, plus a final score prediction at the end.

Win: Pressure breaks pipes

Since beating Texas, 34-30, for their sixth win of the season, the Sooners haven't been impressive. They won those first six games by an average of 31 points and then avoided overtime against UCF because of a failed two-point conversion and lost to Kansas for the first time in 26 years.

In the past three games, the Sooner defense has given up 32 points and 455 yards per game. Those are 2022 OU numbers, and by the way, that team was 1-4 following a loss. The Kansas loss may have started a downward spiral.

Conversely, no one a month ago predicted the Cowboys would ride into Bedlam on a hot streak nor the form the offense would take. Prior to beating Kansas, they failed to score 30 points in 11 straight games. They are now averaging 35 points on the season thanks to an Ollie Gordon explosion.

OSU should have a momentum advantage.

"Well, some people will see the opposite of that, right?," said OSU coach Mike Gundy when the News Press asked how momentum will factor into Bedlam. "Some people will see us riding high, feeling good about ourselves and not getting ready, and (the Sooners are) all mad about getting their ass kicked and they'll be more prepared than us."

Lose: Pressure makes diamonds

Maybe those people are right.

No. 6 OU losing to unranked Kansas feels a lot like No. 7 OSU losing to unranked Iowa State in 2021.

In that game, Brennan Presley was tackled inches short of the first down marker on fourth down, tarnishing a College Football Playoff resumé. But the Cowboys understood the season was far from over and ultimately rolled to the Big 12 Championship Game with their playoff hopes very much alive.

"Back then we knew who we were as a team," linebacker Collin Oliver said. "It wasn't a loss of confidence at all for us. It was kind of a needed loss because we were getting complacent."

If the Sooners are worth their salt, the last Bedlam will be a statement game.

"We know that we're going to get their best, so we have to give them our best," defensive lineman Collin Clay said. "I can only speak for us if we drop a game, but it's important for us as a team to lift each other up. I would assume that they're doing the same thing."

Win or lose: Ollie Gordon vs Dillon Gabriel

Will the real Heisman Trophy contender please stand up?

There will only be room for one between the two schools when the clock strikes 0:00. It will either be Dillon Gabriel, who fell from fifth to seventh in the odds, or Ollie Gordon.

If the game comes down between which of these two players has the better game, the odds rightfully favor Gabriel.

OSU has the 89th ranked pass efficiency defense, but that's misleading in a positive way because of Emory Jones' poor performance. OU, meanwhile, has the 52nd ranked defense in yards per carry (3.65).

Is that enough to contain Gordon? That remains to be seen, but if Gordon finishes with 4.5 yards per carry, that likely points to OSU winning time of possession and limiting OU's offense.

Lose: History matters

Oklahoma has a 91-19-7 Bedlam record for a reason. It's a better football program, historically, and OSU finds ways to lose Bedlam even when it has the better team on paper.

Last year's game featured the worst OU team of the 21st century, and it still managed to go up 28-3 at halftime.

In 2020, OSU (14) was ranked four spots higher than OU (18) and performed like it didn't belong on the same field, losing 41-13.

Oklahoma as a top 10 ranked team is 40-4 in Bedlam games. Oklahoma State is 3-4.

If history repeats itself, which it often has, that first record will go to 41-4.

Win: Home field advantage

The crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium will be unlike any there ever was or ever will be. Bedlam won't even begin to describe it.

"I expect it to be rocking and loud," Presley said. "I'm so excited for it."

The fans see Oklahoma as the greedy school that destroyed the rivalry and put the Big 12 in a dire situation back in the summer of 2021. They want to send the Sooners to the SEC with a Bedlam losing streak and effectively end any hope of a College Football Playoff berth.

They want OSU to win, but not as much as they want OU to lose.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Oklahoma 28