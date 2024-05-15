In the Loop: Paycom CEO played pivotal role in David Taylor hire

May 14—Larry Reece introduced Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg as "the man who made the magic happen" at David Taylor's first news conference as the university's wrestling coach.

Weiberg certainly deserves a lot of credit for luring the Penn State lifer to Stillwater, but the athletic director's own words seemed to indicate Chad Richison, billionaire founder and CEO of Paycom, played a pivotal role in the hire.

"He has supported John Smith and Cowboy wrestling, significantly, through the years, so I knew I wanted Chad's involvement, as well, and he graciously agreed," Weiberg said.

"I'm grateful for him being willing to join us in the process, being exceedingly generous with his time and his counsel, for providing his plane to get us where we needed to be and for the contributions to our program he has made to put us in a position to hire the best leader and coach for Cowboy wrestling."

Richison, a supporter for Oklahoma wrestling at all levels, had perhaps the most revealing quote of anyone Friday.

"I actually reached out to David for the OU position a year ago," Richison said. "I've been a fan of his and really wanted to try to get him to Oklahoma for a long time."

Taylor later said he never saw those messages, but it's fair to be skeptical about his interest in ever coaching the Sooners.

The Olympic gold medalist said he would only coach a program that has resources to win at the highest level. While Richison may have provided resources, Oklahoma hasn't won an NCAA championship in 50 years and isn't as nationally relevant as Oklahoma State.

It's also fair to wonder if Taylor would be at OSU without Richison, given the CEO's pre-established interest and Weiberg's request for his involvement.

Former associate head coach Coleman Scott was originally considered a shoo-in to replace Smith.

Could Richison's input and financial commitment have swung the process heavily in Taylor's direction?

Regardless of the answer, Taylor is here, and he said Richison is "going to be extremely valuable and important in the development of this program moving forward."

"You can't be successful without the resources," Taylor said. "... There's just only a few places that truly have the ability to win at the highest level, and it takes a lot. ... Oklahoma State, I always believed was that, and after a couple short conversations, I realized it is absolutely that opportunity."

More: Aaron Brooks may go down as one of the most important wrestlers in Cowboy wrestling's history.

Richison may have been the most directly influential figure in Taylor's decision to coach the Cowboys, but the hire in all likelihood would have been impossible without Brooks.

The Penn State super senior's victory over Taylor at the Olympic Team Trials kept him out of the Paris Olympics, which will hold its wrestling competition in early August.

"We would've still had interest in him," Weiberg said. "It just would've been a matter of if the timing was right."

The timing would have undoubtedly been wrong.

Taylor knew 2024 would be his last run as a competitor.

"I achieved everything that I wanted," he said.

Still, he wanted to follow up his gold medal run at the 2020 Olympics — which were actually held in 2021 because of COVID-19 — and the three year gap seemed more manageable than the typical four.

But he admitted his "inner fire to do that started to dwindle a little bit."

"And it showed," he said. "At some point, what are you still chasing when you've done everything you wanted to do?"

Then, Weiberg called and gave him something new to chase.

"I was at probably the first real crossroads in my life in a long time," Taylor said. "I had a pretty clear vision on what we were doing, and this (was) a time to take a break and see what's next. After talking with these guys, we came up with a really good plan and realized this is next."

If Taylor ends up replicating even a fraction of Penn State's recent success while leading the winningest NCAA sports program, Brooks will have played no small role in that.

Marcus Trevino is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at mtrevino@stwnewspress.com.