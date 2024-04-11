In the Loop: Oklahoma State's offseason has been blissfully boring

Apr. 10—Oklahoma State football is boring.

That's a good thing.

Loyal readers will remember I wrote a column days after the Arizona State game this past season that criticized OSU's lifeless offense and head-scratching quarterback rotation. The Cowboys, who hadn't yet unleashed Ollie Gordon, would then get embarrassed at home in a now infamous 33-7 loss to South Alabama.

Three weeks into spring football, the "boring" label is one I once again can't shake from my mind. But this time it's for entirely different reasons.

These have been the leading topics of conversation at coach Mike Gundy's press conferences:

How much can quarterback Alan Bowman improve in his second year at OSU?

How much can defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo improve in his second year at OSU?

How much can running back Ollie Gordon improve with a target on his back?

How much can OSU improve with 18 returning starters?

Who will step up as the Cowboys' fourth wide receiver?

What does backup running back AJ Green bring to the team?

What is Gunnar Gundy up to?

Is Brennan Presley going to be the punt returner again?

The story that has gotten the most attention on social media is Mike Gundy putting his $8 million house up for sale.

"It's too big of a house for two people. It needs to be for a young family that has a lot of energy and wants to be on a ranch and goof around and have a swimming pool and all that stuff," Gundy said. "That's kind of past my time at this point."

There's no quarterback controversy; not with Alan Bowman entering his seventh and final season of college football.

There are no major coaching changes. No-high profile transfer losses.

"If I had to predict ... we have a lot of maturity and a really good, cohesive team right now that's probably not gonna want to expand out," Gundy said.

It's hard to keep the mind from wandering at these press conferences. OSU is poised to be the most dangerous team possible — one that's simultaneously off the radar and has high expectations on the field.

And other than Trey Rucker's ongoing DUI case, there have been zero off-field issues.

Whether it's over the next three weeks of spring football, at Big 12 Media Days or fall camp, the story of Oklahoma State football's offseason will be a consistent one: the team is the same as it was in 2023.

The Cowboys, fresh from playing in the Big 12 Championship Game for the second time in three seasons, simply seem deep in the process of attempting to do it again and winning this time.

Wake me up when the games are played.

