In The Loop: Odell Beckham Jr. surgery, Bills fans support Josh Allen's cause

In The Loop: OBJ surgery update, Bills fans support Josh Allen

Here are some of the best moments going on in the sports world right now.

First up, during Masters practice on Monday Jon Rahm skipped his ball across the pond for an incredible hole-in-one on No. 16. It’s an impressive shot and even more impressive that it came on his 26th birthday.

The Masters officially begins tomorrow.

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 - on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Next up, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season ending ACL tear in Week 7 of the NFL season. The Browns wide receiver posted to his Instagram that he is out of surgery and ready to get to work on the road to recovery.

.@obj is out of surgery for his torn ACL.



The comeback begins. pic.twitter.com/BbSmeKBv1M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2020

Lastly, Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost his grandmother on Saturday and then decided to play on Sunday, leading the Bills to victory over the Seahawks. After hearing the news, Bills Mafia made donations to a local hospital in honor of the QB's grandmother. As of Tuesday morning, there was more than $200,000 raised.

Football is family!