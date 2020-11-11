In The Loop: Odell Beckham Jr. surgery, Bills fans support Josh Allen's cause

Alexa Shaw
·1 min read

Here are some of the best moments going on in the sports world right now.

First up, during Masters practice on Monday Jon Rahm skipped his ball across the pond for an incredible hole-in-one on No. 16. It’s an impressive shot and even more impressive that it came on his 26th birthday.

The Masters officially begins tomorrow.  

Next up, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season ending ACL tear in Week 7 of the NFL season. The Browns wide receiver posted to his Instagram that he is out of surgery and ready to get to work on the road to recovery.

Lastly, Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost his grandmother on Saturday and then decided to play on Sunday, leading the Bills to victory over the Seahawks. After hearing the news, Bills Mafia made donations to a local hospital in honor of the QB's grandmother. As of Tuesday morning, there was more than $200,000 raised.

Football is family!

