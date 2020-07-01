First up in our look around the sports world, the wait is over for Washington Mystics fans. Elena Delle Donne gave us a look at what the teams WNBA championship ring looks like. Her reaction to seeing it for the first time is priceless, let's run it back again ladies!

Next up, everybody meet Mia. A future hockey star in the making, check out this focus and coordination! I don't know about you, but I would break an ankle if I even attempted this.

Lastly, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is out here giving opponents a first look at what's coming in 2020. These uphill drills are no joke, I'm sure a few Baltimore Ravens fans are triggered by this.

In The Loop: Delle Donne sees WNBA ring for first time, Derrick Henry's hill workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington