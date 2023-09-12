IN THE LOOP: Boring is the new normal for Oklahoma State

Sep. 11—The discourse surrounding Oklahoma State's quarterback situation and offense at large is captivating. The product on the field is anything but.

The Pokes are the only Big 12 team that has failed to score 30 points this season.

"But it has only been two games!"

True, but their scoring drought dates back to the Texas game on Oct. 22, 2022. The Cowboys have been held to fewer than 30 points in nine consecutive games for the first time since Mike Gundy was named head coach. The longest such streak prior to this current run was six games in 2014.

The other Big 12 teams, including woebegone Baylor and Iowa State, average 36 points per game this season.

Before the season, Mike Gundy said the Big 12 isn't the all-offense, no-defense conference it once was.

"We went on a stretch there of about six or eight years where it was basketball on grass, and it's changed a little bit now," Gundy said. "You're seeing multiple styles of offense, but you're not seeing it in track meets."

Since he made those comments, 10 Big 12 teams have scored at least 40 points, including 73-, 66- and 56-point games.

OSU will likely defend Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday against South Alabama and return from Ames, Iowa, the following weekend with a 4 in the W column with an offense and defense that keeps a low final score.

What's harder to predict is whether the Cowboys can flip the switch at a moment's notice thereafter. If the defense falters, is this offense capable of scoring a couple of quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter?

"I don't know," Gundy said. "We can spread out and fling it around a little bit. We have been fortunate that we have some depth and some maturity at wideout that we hadn't had in the last two years."

OSU's three-quarterback system is like helicopter parenting.

Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn have kept the training wheels on Garret Rangel, Alan Bowman and Gunnar Gundy, and all of them have played well enough to prevent unforced errors and keep themselves in contention, but not well enough to take the starting job outright.

The process is taking a toll on the Cowboys' passing numbers. They are 10th (247.5) in the Big 12 in yards per game, edging out BYU and Houston by 1 yard — and nearly 100 yards clear of Iowa State's meager 159.5 at the bottom of the league — and 13th in yards per attempt.

When the Cowboys need to take the training wheels off, whoever the starting quarterback is, may excel, but it's more likely that he falls off his bike and scrapes his knee.

This is why upside matters with quarterbacks. The Spencer Sanders experience was a roller coaster. The dips were drastic because he took risks. But the peaks were high because his talent was undeniable, and those same risks paid off just as often as they didn't — a factor that isn't present with the current trio because the talent isn't there, nor are the rewards for risk-taking as a result.

Would OSU be in a better position for conference play if Mike Gundy made the million-dollar decision and gave one guy the confidence to take chances early, as opposed to handicapping his ceiling with limited game action?

Rangel and Gunnar Gundy haven't had the opportunity in their young careers to show their potential that Bowman has in the past — who himself hasn't led an offense to 30 or more points since he played in Boone Pickens Stadium as a Red Raider in 2020.

This is who the Cowboys are: a boring offense. And that's who they will be so long as there isn't a difference maker at quarterback. There might be one on the roster now, but none are incentivized to prove it.

Marcus Trevino is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at mtrevino@stwnewspress.com.