Loons' woes continue with 5-3 loss at FC Dallas

FC Dallas' Petar Musa scored a hat trick and shorthanded Minnesota United extended its winless streak to six games in its runaway 5-3 loss at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Croatian striker who joined Dallas as a designated player in April after playing in Portugal, Musa scored two of those three goals in the first half. He sandwiched goals in the 17th and 38th minutes between Loons striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane's corner-kick header in the 32nd minute.

Musa scored again in the 62nd minute after Dotson had brought the Loons even at 2-2 with a stunning strike from nearly 25 yards away in the 57th minutes.

FC Dallas' second all-time leading scorer Jesus Ferreira added one extra goal, just for good measure in the 75th minute. Logan Farrington made it a three-goal margin again, briefly, the 90th minute, until Wil Trapp finished the night's scoring with a successful penalty kick scored in second-half stoppage time.

For Musa, they were his 6th, 7th and 8th goals this season, but his first in six games.

For Hlongwane, it was his fourth this season, but his first after he went the last games without one.

Dotson scored his second goal in 11 days against Dallas – and four in his career against them. The teams played to a 1-1 draw at Allianz Field then.

And he even counted off all four on his fingers when his teammates mobbed him in a post-goal celebration.

The 2-2 tie didn't last long before Musa scored his third and final goal of the night and was subbed out of the game in the 70th minute. He did so by sweeping a free ball inside the 18-yard box past Loons staring keeper Clint Irwin.

The Loons now are 1-3-2 in their six games playing too many of those without their best players.

The Loons went to halftime trailing by a goal even though they by far had the better scoring chances. But they were denied repeatedly, either by shots launched high or wide or stopped by Dallas keeper Maarten Paes.

Yet FC Dallas – and Musa – converted the best two chances they had.

Musa scored on a sharp-angled shot of a ball played high by teammate Paul Arriola over Loons defender Micky Tapias on a full run to Musa. That was the 17th minute goal. got his first brace in MLS play on his way to that first hat trick with a one-touch, left-footed strike after a deflected ball came right to him on a full run.

The Loons again played very shorthanded, missing eight players altogether. Four remain gone for Copa America international duty, three are injured and one suspended. Included were leading goal scorer Tani Oluwaseyi and starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, both with the Canadian national team. Star striker Teemu Pukki is out because of an injury sustained in international play.

With so many players unavailable, the Loons signed MNUFC2 players Kage Romanshyn Jr., Molik Jesse Khan and Finn McRobb to short-term agreements so all three were available to play on Wednesday.

Apple Valley's own Romanshyn Jr. made his first team and MLS debut against Dallas at Allianz Field in the 79th minute on June 8. Just 19, he signed short term for the second time Saturday but didn't play.

FC Dallas played its second game since it replaced head coach Nico Estevez with interim head coach Peter Luccin, a former French midfielder first hired as a Dallas academy manager in 2015.

It does after the team went five games without a victory including the fifth and last, a 1-1 draw with the Loons who Saturdays ago. Luccin became the club's third interim head coach to win his first game and first since Marco Ferruzzi in 2008.

FC Dallas beat St. Louis City SC at home on Saturday.

Loons coach Eric Ramsay called Dallas "beneficiaries" of a "post-managerial change bounce."

"We hope that wouldn't extend into our game," Ramsay said. "But anytime there is a change of staff, typically that brings new energy, new ideas and a freshness. They didn't play in a distinctly different way than they played against us despite having changed the manager."

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.