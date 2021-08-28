Loons sign veteran striker Adi, hoping he regains lost scoring touch

Minnesota United signed forward Fanendo Adi on Friday, looking to bolster its offense with a veteran who has 54 goals over five MLS seasons.

Adi, 30, hails from Nigeria and stands 6-4. The Loons signed him to a one-year contract with a one-year option.

"He's a very impressive size," United coach Adrian Heath said in the news release. "You look at him, he's a huge man, but he's in really good condition. I was pleasantly surprised when I looked at his age. He's 30, so there's plenty more years in him."

Adi posted back-to-back 16-goal seasons for Portland in 2015 and 2016 and added 10 goals for the Timbers the following year. But he has scored just four MLS goals since, including a scoreless 11-game stint with Columbus in 2020.

"Fanendo has been in training with us for a few days and we've liked what we've seen," Heath said in the same statement. "... Two of my staff members here — Sean McCauley and Cameron Knowles — have worked with Adi for years and know everything there is to know about him.

"We've had this position open and we think he's a little bit different than everybody else that we've got."