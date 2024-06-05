Loons sign attacker Samuel Shashoua to contract through 2024 season

Minnesota United has signed a potentially versatile depth piece with an impressive youth background to try to help the club during the second half of the 2024 season.

The Loons have inked 25-year-old attacker Samuel Shashoua to a contract through the end of the season, with club options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

Shashoua was in Minnesota on Wednesday and can begin training with the Loons immediately, but he will not be eligible to play in MLS games until after the summer transfer window opens July 18.

Shashoua was out of contract in Spain, so MNUFC did not need to pay a fee to order to add him to the roster.

Shashoua was born in London to an American father and FIFA changed his affiliation to the U.S. from England in 2022, according to the Associated Press. He has a U.S. passport, so he will not occupy an international roster spot with MNUFC.

MNUFC likes the upside potential of the Shashoua, with one comparison being Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, whom the Loons added for the second half of last season and he contributed to three goals in 347 minutes.

Shashoua played for Albacete in the Spanish second division, La Liga 2, playing only 254 minutes and not contributing to a goal last season, according to fbref.com. Shashoua had three seasons with Tenerife in La Liga 2, where he had 15 goal contributions in 3,751 minutes, per fbref.com. The stats site had the right-footed player him down for playing multiple positions in 2024, and that potential versatility is valued and often utilized under head coach Eric Ramsay.

Shashoua represented England at the youth national team level, including the 2016 Under-17 European Championship, and was a member of the Tottenham youth system, playing for its Under-18, 19 and 21 teams.

“Samuel has experience having already competed at a high level at the early stages of his career and has intriguing attacking attributes,” Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a statement. “We welcome Samuel and look forward to see his growth and contribution to the team this summer.”