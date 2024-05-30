Loons sent packing by LAFC in 2-0 defeat

Minnesota United didn’t allow a penalty kick attempt through the opening dozen games this season.

But Loons right wing back D.J. Taylor has now given up one apiece in the last two games, and the one he allowed Wednesday to Denis Bouanga was all Los Angeles FC needed in a 2-0 win at BMO Stadium. Bouanga converted from the set to put them up in the first half.

“Particularly in the box, particularly against (Bouanga), you do need to be perfect in terms of how you defend,” head coach Eric Ramsay said. “It’s obviously a space that we identified prior to the game as being crucial to us really clogging up when (Bouanga) comes inside.”

Meanwhile, MNUFC (7-3-4, 25 points) was shutout for the first time in eight matches and saw its six-match unbeaten streak snapped.

With a golazo from Mateusz Bogusz serving as insurance in the 82nd minute, LAFC (8-4-3, 27 points) extended its winning run to four matches. With the three points, they moved ahead of MNUFC in the Western Conference standings.

The Loons appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a corner kick in the 29th minute, but an assistant referee ruled Joseph Rosales’ out-swinging service cleared the end line before Micky Tapias headed it into the net. Tapias’ smile was erased with the decision.

“I felt that’s a big call and it must have been very marginal,” Ramsay said post-match. “In fact, I can’t remember the last time that has happened. You hope that it’s the right call and of course you’d be immensely frustrated if it isn’t.”

Later on, Rosales put more corners over the end line, to cut out those set pieces before they could reach the box. The stricken goal was one of the rare offensive bright spots for MNUFC.

Taylor was also whistled for a PK on Saturday, but Dayne St. Clair couldn’t bail out Taylor Wednesday like he did against Rafael Navarro in the 3-3 draw with Colorado Rapids.

Teemu Pukki returned to the starting XI vs. LAFC, but the striker missed a close-range shot in the 62nd minute; his goalless drought extended to 570 minutes since early March.

The Loons had beat LAFC in their first matchup this season, 2-0 on March 16.