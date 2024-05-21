Loons midfielder Emanuel Reynoso linked in move to Club Tijuana

Emanuel Reynoso might be headed south of the border.

Reporter Cesar Luis Merlo said Tuesday that Minnesota United’s standout midfielder had “signed” with Club Tijuana in Mexico’s Liga MX, but the MLS all-star midfielder’s exit from the Loons is not yet done, the Pioneer Press has learned. The Athletic reported the two clubs are in “advanced talks.”

Liga MX has been a popular possible destination for Reynoso; the 28-year-old was linked to FC Juarez last week.

Reynoso returned from a seven-week unexcused absence in his native Argentina approximately May 10. He had missed his team-organized U.S. green card meeting in his native country in late March and remained there against MNUFC’s wishes.

The recent actions of Reynoso, who has played in one MLS game this season, damaged his relationships within MNUFC. Captain Michael Boxall said last week that despite Reynoso’s return to Minnesota that Boxall hadn’t seen him and Reynoso was “out of sight, out of mind.”

Reynoso has been put on a return-to-play protocol and has not trained with the Loons’ first team since coming back to Minnesota. He has been shown on Apple TV at the Loons’ last two home games at Allianz Field.

Reynoso also missed the opening five months of the 2023 season before coming back and contributing 10 goals (six scored and four primary assists) in 18 games. In between the two prolonged absences, Reynoso missed the opening week of training camp in Blaine in January before joining his teammates for preseason work in Arizona the following week.

United paid a $5 million transfer fee to acquire Reynoso from Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires in 2020. The potential suitor clubs this time around will know of the Reynoso’s current strained situation with MNUFC and are likely looking for a bargain deal.

If the Loons sell Reynoso, new Loons Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad would need to navigate the best possible transfer and recoup as much of that fee as possible.

Reynoso is the Loons second-highest paid player at $2.2 million this year. He is currently signed through the end of the 2025 MLS season. If the Loons unload Reynoso, it would open up one of their three Designated Player spots for bigger additions in the summer transfer window in July and August.

