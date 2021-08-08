Loons' list of jettisoned forwards continues to grow

Aug. 8—Given Minnesota United is only in its fifth MLS season, it's hard to say any jerseys of former players spotted at Allianz Field can truly be considered "throwbacks."

During Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston, however, a fan wore a gray "Angelo R." No. 9 shirt from the stadium's club level. Angelo Rodriquez's playing time in Minnesota ended in the MLS Cup olayoff first-round game in 2019, but there was a blast-from-the-past element to it.

Rodriguez is on a nearly double-digit list of forwards who have, for various reasons, not worked out in Minnesota. That number that will grow when MNUFC officially waives Ramon Abila this week.

Suffice to say, it's been a revolving door at the top of the Loons' attack since joining MLS in 2017.

MNUFC manager Adrian Heath, a former attacker across England in the 1980s and '90s, has since Day 1 in Minnesota prided himself on working with and developing strikers. He held up Cyle Larin as his biggest success story at his previous stop in Orlando, but now there's few on this list of Loons who he can boast about.

The club brought Christian Ramirez along to the top flight from its NASL days, and Superman scored 21 goals in 50 MLS games before he was traded to LAFC for at least $800,000 in August 2018. It's a sum that shows value was obtained for saying goodbye to a fan favorite. Ramirez's trade came a month after Rodriguez arrived as a Designated Player from Colombia's Tolima. But Rodriguez did less than Ramirez, scoring nine goals in 39 games before he was dispatched back to Colombia's Deportivo Cali in January 2020.

Abu Danladi and Mason Toye were MLS draft picks, and both had flashes wearing black and blue. Danladi had eight goals in 2018, couldn't stay healthy through 2019 and was left exposed in that expansion draft, with Nashville selecting him in November 2019. Toye had a slower start in 2018, produced six goals in 2019, but didn't got going in 440 minutes in 2020. That October, Toye was shipped to Montreal for $600,000 in allocation money. Heath cites that amount as another value play. Toye, meanwhile, has been producing goals in Canada.

Kevin Molino, whom Heath groomed dating back to their Orlando days, along with Darwin Quintero are tied with Ramirez for the club's all-time lead with 21 goals in MLS regular-season games. But that pair were more attacking midfielders than true forwards. The same goes for Romario Ibarra, a midfielder/forward who was loaned out to Mexico's Pachuca in May 2019.

Luis Amarilla was a one-year loan to Minnesota for the 2020 season and scored one apiece in his first two games. He set an astronomical objective of netting 25 goals for the year, but the pandemic hit, and his season was derailed by injuries. The Paraguayan couldn't be retained by the club last offseason, and he has returned to Ecuador's top flight, where he has been getting in the score sheet.

Veterans Kei Kamara and Aaron Schoenfeld had minimal contributions a season ago before they weren't re-signed last offseason. Other bit players were left off this group entirely.

Next in this line is Abila, who arrived from Boca Juniors in preseason on an MLSPA-shared salary figure of $1.1 million. He produced two goals: a game-winner against FC Dallas in May and a second after he cashed in on his own poorly taken penalty in a draw with San Jose on July 3.

Abila didn't have the fitness the club desired after his groin surgery last winter, and the 31-year-old also wasn't a great fit in Heath's system, which asks forwards to apply a defensive press on opponents.

This all leads to Adrien Hunou, the Loons' latest DP. The Frenchman arrived this spring and has a pair of goals in 679 minutes, but he has not scored in the last six games and has yet to go a full 90 minutes, including Saturday.

Hunou's reported transfer fee is $3.3 million, a club high for a forward, but a paltry number for a position that often come attached with the biggest amounts league-wide.

Heath has repeatedly said Hunou needs time to acclimate, and Heath was proven right when he said similar things during Robin Lod's first season with Minnesota in 2019. Lod was quiet in his first year, but the primary winger has turned it around in the last two years, and some of his goals coming in a false-nine role. This season, Lod leads the team with six goals.

Hunou is just starting out on his new three-year contract, but the forward will be looked at to buck a poor trend for the Loons at the position.