Loons keep successful run going with shutout victory over Houston

Minnesota United still has lost just once in its last 13 games after it defeated Houston 2-0 on Saturday night at Allianz Field.

The Loons now are 7-1-5 in a stretch that goes back to mid-May. Their only loss in that time was a loss at Colorado.

On Saturday, they won again after a draw at Los Angeles FC that felt like a victory because of Hassani Dotson's late goal and after another that felt like a loss when Vancouver scored on a penalty kick awarded late in stoppage time.

This time, right-side attacker Robin Lod scored in the game's 14th minute and replacement starter Brent Kallman scored in the 71st minute.

Houston played just three days after a 3-2 loss to in-state rival Austin FC – with a depleted roster and without former Loons star Darwin Quintero.

He didn't play because of what the club called health precautions. Last time out, the Loons left Salt Lake City last Saturday after a 2-2 draw determined on Vancouver's disputed penalty-kick goal near second-half stoppage time's end.

It came after Lod's 75th minute goal seemed certain to stand as the winner until the Whitecaps' late goal on what Loons coach Adrian Heath called the "last kick of the game."

This time, Lod scored the game's first goal in the 14th minute. It was his sixth of the season after Houston keeper Marko Maric stopped but couldn't hold on to Loons defensive midfielder Wil Trapp's powerful 30-yard strike from distance.

The ball bounded right out in front of the goal and Lod was there, behind the Dynamo's defense ready to knock a left-footed shot past Maric.

Kallman made it 2-0 in the 71st minute with his second goal of the season while he had replaced injured starting center-back Michael Boxall seven games ago.

Kallman scored this time with a header off an Emanuel Reynoso left-side corner kick. Kallman lunged and flicked it past Maric for a two-goal advantage.

"I'm pleased," Kallman said during the week in a team-conducted interview about his play at that starting spot. "I thought I had a decent preseason, but when the first game came around I wasn't 90 minutes' fit. Even when I go back and watch some of the earlier games this season, I can just see that I'm not physically there.

Story continues

"Now I'm better. I'm proud of the way I stepped in."

Heath put striker Adrien Hunou back in the starting lineup up top, with Lod, veteran Ethan Finlay and Reynoso right behind him. Chase Gasper returned to starting left back from a hip-flexor injury and Brent Kallman started again at Boxall's spot.

Boxall has not played since he injured his upper thigh July 3 against San Jose, an injury that kept him from playing for New Zealand in the Olympics. With the Loons leading 1-0, Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera's slide inside the 6-yard box changed a Houston crossing pass' direction, but Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller stuck out his foot to keep the 1-0 lead in the 65th minute.

Lod nearly made it seven goals for the season and 2-0 for the game score in the 57th minute. He had time and space to step up a shot with his dominant left foot from inside the 18-yard box, but it went just wide of the far right post.

Reynoso's free kick from distance in the 62nd minute went over Houston's wall, but Maric's stretching save with his left hand stopped it from going in just under the crossbar.

At halftime, Heath said his team played the first 25 minutes at their tempo and allowed Houston to play the final 20 at its own pace.