Loons' Emanuel Reynoso will bow out of MLS All-Star Game

Aug. 24—Rey won't be playin' in L.A.

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso will not travel to Los Angeles to play in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, a source told the Pioneer Press on Monday night.

The Loons dynamic attacking midfielder was selected by All-Star Game manager Bob Bradley for the showcase against Mexico's Liga MX All-Stars, but Reynoso suffered a series of injuries in the scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. He had bruises to his hand, a tight hamstring and cuts and bruises on his legs, manager Adrian Heath said post-match.

"In a perfect world we would love to see him go and represent the club because his talent deserves to be in the All-Star Game, but we'll see (Sunday)," Heath said from Allianz Field. After the consultation, Reynoso wasn't deemed healthy; he had been scheduled to leave for California on Monday.

MLS announced Monday morning that four players — Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan — would miss the game, with Rodolfo Pizarro, George Bello filling in.

The L.A. Times reported that Hernandez and Vela's absence from the All-Star Game meant both would have to sit out Saturday's Galaxy-LAFC match, per MLS rules. The same stipulation is believed to be in affect for Reynoso to be ineligible for the Loons' road game at Houston on Saturday night.

While United needs to capture at least one point on the road — they took only two from three games last week — Reynoso could likely use the added rest. After Saturday, the Loons don't play again until Sept. 11 at Seattle.

The Argentine playmaker is fourth in MLS with 59 fouls suffered this season, according to fbref.com, including three fouls called Saturday. He also was on the receiving end of the studs-up challenge from K.C.'s Remi Walter in the 21st minute. There was other contact against Reynoso throughout the match that was not deemed a foul.

"It happens every week," Heath said Saturday. "Every week, it's: 'Lets have a gang-up. You do it first; I'll do it second; you do it third.' People could complain. The stats are there. Every week. We talk about protection of big-time players in the league. ...

"I'm not on about setting off, by the way," Heath added. "I'm more about general, the good of the game."

Reynoso was MNUFC's fourth all-star selection, following Romain Metanire (2019), Francisco Calvo (2018) and Darwin Quintero (2018). There wasn't an all-star game in 2020, and the Loons didn't have a pick as an expansion franchise in 2017.