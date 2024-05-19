Loons come back to beat Portland Timbers 2-1

Minnesota United attempted to refresh its starting lineup after a draw with L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday, but it was two second-half subs who logged a lot of playing time midweek who produced goals in a 2-1 win over Portland Timbers at Allianz Field.

Robin Lod scored the equalizing goal in the 65th minute and Sang Bin Jeong netted the game-winner in the 82nd.

MNUFC (7-2-3, 24 points) extended an unbeaten streak to five games, while Portland (3-7-4, 13 points) has won one of its last 11 matches

Lod’s goal was his 28th for the Loons in all competitions and it moved him past Darwin Quintero and Emanuel Reynoso into first place in club history.

For Jeong, it was his first goal in nine-plus seasons and only second since joining MNUFC last spring.

United trailed at halftime, but opportunities to get back in the game would be there. The Timbers had allowed the second-most goals (27) in MLS coming into Saturday’s game.

MNUFC controlled the start of the game and Teemu Pukki missed a great chance in the 13th minute.

Portland made the Loons pay. Striker Jonathan Rodriguez got behind Michel Boxall and slotted a shot past Dayne St. Clair for a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

In the 28th minute. Minnesota forward Bongi Hlongwane appeared to be taken down in the box by Kamal Miller, but referee Jair Marrufo and VAR determined it was not a penalty.

The Loons continued to prod the Portland defense but with no breakthroughs. Rodriquez nearly had a second goal with a chip off St. Clair, but the 6-foot-3 goalkeeper came out of the box and was able to head away the chance.

United coach Eric Ramsay’s bold lineup choices continued in Saturday’s starting XI. After Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with L.A. Galaxy, the Loons coach opted to make four changes and appeared to be forced into one.

Kervin Arriaga, who is dealing with a slight hamstring injury, dropped to the bench, with Devin Padelford coming in.

Caden Clark stepped in for DJ Taylor at right wing back against Portland. Clark typically plays winger but has had a few games as a wing back. This was his first big opportunity in the newer role.

Carlos Harvey also made his first MLS start for the Loons, coming in for Lod, who has been the most impactful player this season. Harvey had played only 56 MLS minutes for MNUFC this season.

Briefly

Loons center back Micky Tapias received a red card Saturday and will be suspended for Saturday’s game at Colorado Rapids. Midway through Saturday’s first half, Rodriguez and Clark jawed with each other after a ball went out of bounds. St. Clair stood up for his teammate and so did Tapias, shoving Rodriguez. A few Timbers players come to defend Rodriguez as Ramsay and others broke up the skirmish. Tapias received a yellow card for his shove. Tapias then received a second yellow card for a challenge in stoppage time. … Woodbury native Eric Miller was a second-half substitute for Portland.