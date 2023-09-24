Loons again gives up too much after halftime, fall 2-1 to St. Louis City

On Wednesday, Minnesota United conceded three unanswered second-half goals and lost 4-3 at LA Galaxy with playoffs on the line.

On Saturday, St. Louis City scored twice after halftime — and after the Loons scored on a 48th-minute penalty kick — in a 2-1 loss played in driving rain at Allianz Field.

They lost their third game in eight days, giving up second-half leads in each of the last two after constructing a seven-game unbeaten streak before that.

They're just 3-4-8 at Allianz Field, their formerly formidable home where they now can't seem to win or often hold onto a lead.

"Sound like a broken record," Loons coach Adrian Heath told reporters afterward. "I feel like I keep coming in here and saying that."

His team has slipped another slot below the playoff line in which nine Western Conference teams will make the playoffs next month.

When the game ended Saturday night, they were 11th place, two points behind ninth-place Dallas, two behind eighth-place Portland and three behind sixth-place Vancouver and seventh-place San Jose.

The Loons have four regular-season games left, two at home and at Los Angeles F.C. and at Sporting Kansas City on "Decision Day."

On Saturday, they played without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso because of a thigh injury, and midfielder/defender Joseph Rosales, expected out for what Heath calls a "few weeks" because of hamstring injury.

Saturday's loss was another that left Heath lamenting what could have been. That's particularly if his team had converted multiple-first half chances or gotten more on the scoreboard besides striker Teemu Pukki's penalty-kick goal in the 48th minute.

"I'm disappointed because I don't think we've got enough out of the week for the way we played," Heath said. "I can think of four, five games (this season) we should have won comfortably and we didn't. We're now in a situation where every point is crucial. How many do we have left? Is it four? Two home, two away, 12 points to play for.

"There's still an opportunity for us, but obviously we're losing games pretty fast now. It's not been a good week for us."

St. Louis City made eight changes in their starting lineup Saturday after the first-place expansion team clinched a playoff spot on Wednesday against Los Angeles F.C.

City coach Bradley Carnell opted for the wholesale changes so he could give many of his regulars a well-deserved rest.

He sent several into the game after halftime, including star striker Joao Klauss, who entered the game as a second-half substitute in the 58th minute and scored the tying goal six minutes later on a well-earned header after a long run that eluded Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair.

Nine minutes later, defensive midfielder Njabulo Blom scored the winning goal after Loons defender D.J. Taylor turned the ball over near the sideline. Former Loon Aziel Jackson sent a cross to Blom atop the 18-yard box and his strike beat St. Clair high at the near post in the 73rd minute.

It was St. Louis City's 16th win.

The last — and first — time the team met, the Loons handed St. Louis City its first MLS loss after it started its inaugural season by winning its first five games.

The Loons' 1-0 victory on April Fools' Day had striker Luis Amarilla — remember him? — and his penalty kick in the 78th stand as the winner.

This time, it was Pukki's penalty kick — created by teammate Hassani Dotson's hard work that drew a foul from St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Burki — that made it 1-0.

It was a lead the Loons couldn't hold.