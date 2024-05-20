Looming charges 'unfair' on players

[Getty Images]

Manchester City still have 115 charges for alleged financial breaches hanging over them but former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer does not believe that takes anything away from the achievements of the manager and his players.

"No, not for these players it shouldn't - it is not their fault," he said on Match of the Day. "They have just got to go out and perform on the football pitch.

"The club will have to answer the charges, but those players have been superb and you cannot take anything away from what they have achieved."

Ex-Arsenal forward Ian Wright added: "The uncertainty that comes around it is unfair on the legacy these players are building.

"I was watching them again in that Treble documentary. You watch them and their drive and determination to try to do what they have done is unbelievable.

"It is unfair that they have got all of this wrapped around them, so the sooner they can get that result the better."

Shearer also discussed Pep Guardiola's comment on being closer to leaving Manchester City than completing another seven years of service at the club.

The Spanish manager's contract is due to expire at the end of next season, but Shearer does not think Guardiola will be going anywhere if he is still winning trophies.

"You can understand his comments. We saw what Jurgen Klopp has done because of how difficult the job is, the pressure that you are under, and the toll it has on you as an individual," he said.

"Everyone else will be wishing he has gone but, while he is still winning, he will be here to stay for a bit longer."

