Looks like the New York tabloids are ready for a Patriots-Giants blowout

If there's a sliver of hope for the New York Giants on Thursday night, the local media isn't promoting it.

The Giants are massive underdogs against the undefeated New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, limping in without four of their top offensive players against the best defense in the NFL.

This game could get ugly in a hurry -- and the New York tabloids are well aware. Here's Thursday's back page of the New York Daily News, which zinged Bill Belichick while waving the white flag on the Giants' behalf:

The New York Post was slightly more optimistic, casting rookie quarterback Daniel Jones as David to Patriots QB Tom Brady's Goliath.

The back page: Daniel vs. Goliath https://t.co/DyVmYFNXpb pic.twitter.com/pQ6Bu1ocZ6 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 10, 2019

But the tabloids (fittingly) got their message across loud and clear: The Giants, in their eyes, stand no chance in this game.

"Heading into a knife fight with a bunch of twigs is no way end a short workweek and every way a precursor to a nationally televised obliteration," the Post's Paul Schwartz wrote in his game preview column.

Of course, this coverage also gives the Giants some bulletin board material: What better time to pull off an upset than when absolutely no one believes in you?

Considering the Patriots have been the victims of a Giants upset on the NFL's biggest stage, though, we have a feeling Belichick's group won't be blindsided Thursday night.

