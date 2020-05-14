It looks like two bananas! – Rams great Eric Dickerson rips team's new look

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson blasted the team's new uniforms, saying it made the NFC West franchise look "soft".

Having introduced a new logo to much derision earlier in the offseason ahead of their expected move to a new stadium later this year, the Rams became the latest NFL team to unveil fresh uniforms on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers' updated looks all won approval on social media, but the Rams' 'royal' and 'bone' uniforms had a less-than-favourable response.

Hall of Famer Dickerson was certainly not a fan as he ripped the parallels between the Rams' look and that of Los Angeles' other team, the Chargers.

"I'll say this, the colours are not bad," Dickerson told AM570.

"If you wanna change the colours, make them look brighter. The uniform's not bad.

"I just don't like the stripe around the sleeve. It's not big enough.

"It almost looks like a lightning bolt, like the Chargers' uniform. I don't like the stripe down the pants. I wish it was bigger.

"And the horn, man, it's horrible. I just feel like they really took away from the Rams' uniform. And it looks almost like the Chargers' logo. It looks like two bananas!

"This is football. This ain't nothing to do with surfing. This ain't nothing to do with waves. This is football. This is a man's sport.

"And to me, it just looks soft. It don't look like football. It don't look hard."