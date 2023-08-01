From the looks of it, Texas A&M’s annual recruiting pool party was a rousing success

Last weekend, Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher took time out preparing for fall football practice to host an assemblage of top 2024 and 2025 prospects, including several current commits in the Aggies’ 2024 recruiting class.

How does one gauge success during a weekend when a very long list of young athletes descends on the same campus with various opinions regarding their future collegiate plans? It’s all in the similarities between each prospect’s first, second, or third impression of Texas A&M and what the Aggies offer as a program.

Courtesy of TexAgs’ in-depth coverage of the weekend’s festivities, a bevy of quotes were provided from nearly every prospect who visited, while four-star defensive lineman and Aggie commit Gabriel Reliford pretty much summed up how many in the Texas A&M 2024 cycle feel about College Station becoming their next home:

“I know it’s home because, dang, I’m always sad to leave there.”

Joined by fellow Aggies commits such as quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr., wide receivers Cameron Coleman and Drelon Miller, offensive linemen Weston Davis and Ashton Funk, and safeties Jordan Pride and Myles Davis, their job was simple; help sell what Jimbo Fisher and his staff are offering from an offensive, and defensive perspective ahead of the many changes to come in the college football landscape, most notably the expansion of the SEC, and the 12-team CFB playoff structure slated for the start of the 2024 season.

2024 five-star athlete Terry Bussey’s fifth unofficial visit is a very positive sign ahead of his potential August commitment, while the two players who stood out in the 2025 visitors list have to be five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez and five-star athlete Jonah Williams, both game-changing athletes in their own right, Williams seemed right at home in his second unofficial campus visit since April:

“It’s always a great time over at A&M, so it’s really just a blessing.”

This is just a small sample size of how things shook out, but knowing Fisher’s recruiting insight based on his success rate in flipping and landing commits post-pool party, announcements may not come in copious amounts Aggie fans are expecting; I’ll leave you with this: Good things come to those who wait.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire