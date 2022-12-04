Here’s what it looks like when Stefon Diggs celebrates in your camera

The Bills got their first touchdown against the Patriots in Week 13 thanks to receiver Stefon Diggs.

As we’ve become used to, quarterback Josh Allen found Diggs for a score. It put the Bills (9-3) in a 10-3 lead over the Patriots (6-6) and they didn’t look back en route to the 24-10 win.

But when the wideout scored, he celebrated with the television cameras along the sideline as one often does.

Ever wonder what that would look like if you’re behind the lens?

Thanks to 13WHAM-TV, now you can know. Check out the clip below to find out:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire