It looks like the Steelers saved Matt Canada’s job

If you were one of the droves of Pittsburgh Steelers fans who clamored for the team to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada, you might be disappointed. Canada was under fire in the first half of the season and rightfully so after the team got off to a 2-6 start.

But after only topping 100 yards rushing as a team three times in the first eight games, Pittsburgh topped 100 in each of the last nine including three games over 200 yards rushing.

Canada learned that he can control the line of scrimmage, the clock and with that, time of possession. It wasn’t exciting football but it worked and it was safe. This approach took the guesswork out of his playcalling and didn’t allow him to make the mistakes of the first half of the year.

With assistant coaches coming and going in a flurry of activity this week, the Steelers have remained quiet. Every day that goes by in this coaching free-agency period that Canada is on the team the more likely it feels like Pittsburgh isn’t planning to make a change.

List

Steelers Top 5 potential cap cuts in the offseason

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire