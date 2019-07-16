With the NFL offseason coming to a close, it looks like Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is using every chance he can to spend time with his family.

Wilson posted a video on Twitter earlier today practicing football drills with his step-son, Future Zahir Wilburn, the son of Ciara and rapper Future's relationship from 2013 to 2014. Despite not being his biological father, Wilson has essentially played the patriarchal role in little Future's life.

"I'm gunna play QB for the @Seahawks like you one day!" - Future



"I'll Coach you now & in 15 years you can replace me." - Papa Russ #StartemYoung #QBDrills @jtheaps9 @RWQBAcademy pic.twitter.com/TwPNUPMiAB



— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 15, 2019

Wilson also has a daughter with Ciara named Sienna, who was born in 2017. The two have been married since 2016.

Alongside family time, Wilson is currently busy with the Russell Wilson Quarterback Academy, a private QB development and mentorship program led by Wilson and Jake Heaps, a former local star from Skyline High School in Sammamish, Washington. We will soon see if Future is on the attendance list.

Wilson is getting ready to start his eighth training camp with the Seahawks, which begin on July 25.

Looks like the Seattle Seahawks just found their next great quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest