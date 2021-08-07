'Looks like a school, feels like a school' | Oliver Brown Elementary is ready for school

Aug. 7—Manhattan-Ogden School District assistant superintendent Eric Reid said Oliver Brown Elementary "looks like a school and feels like a school a little more all the time."

The Mercury took a second tour of the comma-shaped building at 8747 Jackie's Way in Pottawatomie County on Tuesday, ahead of the new school's grand opening ceremony Saturday. The first tour took place in early April, when construction of the building was two-thirds complete.

On Tuesday, the school was 99% finished. Reid said the whole school underwent a deep cleaning before the Saturday grand opening, which included building tours. Contractors finished items on their punch-lists over the past week, and the last shipment of furniture for the fourth- and fifth-grade pod arrived recently as well. The two playgrounds are installed, and crews finished the curbing around them this week. Workers also installed turf around the playground equipment, and Reid said grass will be planted in areas that are right now weeds and bare dirt.

Crews from Hutton/BHS Construction of Manhattan worked through the pandemic to get the school completed and ready for unveiling Saturday. Approved by voters in 2018 as part of the district's $129.5 million bond issue, ground was broken on the new school in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Although budgeted originally at $20.5 million, the school cost the district around $18 million total. In July, USD 383 construction owners' representative Trisha Brook-Fruendt told The Mercury the building has "dramatically changed" since April.

The district's newest school has a capacity of up to 475 students. The school's principal, Erin Lopez, said teachers are setting up their classrooms in preparation for the very first group of students to grace the halls on Aug. 18.

"There's stuff everywhere," Lopez said. "We're getting there. Our new teachers are in training so they're looking to come in the evenings to set up their rooms. They're really excited to come in."

Lopez said the front office is nearly completed, and she's excited to use the standing desk in her own office. She said it "feels amazing" to have her own space after years of sharing a room at Woodrow Wilson Elementary in her previous position as the "multi-tiered systems of support coordinator" for the district. MTSS is the district's structure for helping students who might be struggling.

"We're excited to have our own space, ready to invite parents in, and start a new year," Lopez said.

Lopez said her group of teachers is "itching to get into the building."

"Most of them haven't even seen all their new furniture and everything," Lopez said. "They haven't toured through since it's been completely finished, so this will be all-new for them, too."

The desks and chairs fitted in classrooms at Oliver Brown can be arranged in different ways depending on teaching needs and not take up any additional space. In the open areas for each pod, or section, of the school there are lounge-style seats for students and teachers. Triangular lighting fixtures are suspended from the ceiling in each pod, and the accent colors within the pods vary. The kindergarten and first-grade pod is burnt orange, the second- and third-grade pod is what Reid calls "Kermit green," and the fourth- and fifth-grade pod is mustard yellow.

Oliver Brown Elementary, which has a bison mascot and a brown-and-gold school color scheme, is named for one of the plaintiffs in the historic 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education court case. The Supreme Court's decision paved the way for the end of school segregation. Oliver Brown and his daughter, Linda Carol Brown, joined a dozen other families in a lawsuit against the Topeka Board of Education, arguing the "separate but equal" practices were unconstitutional.

Brown's youngest daughter, Cheryl Brown Henderson, attended the grand opening ceremony Saturday. Brown Henderson compiled and created informational boards which hang on the wall in the school cafeteria that explain more about the people involved in the lawsuit and the legacy it left for future generations.

Reid said the Brown family was "pretty adamant" that all the plaintiffs in the case were highlighted.

"Oliver Brown was the lead plaintiff, because he was the first male alphabetically," Reid said. "There was actually another Brown, a female, who was earlier in the alphabet, but because he was a male he got put first (in the suit)."

Reid said the informational plaques include a glossary of legal terminology used to help students learn about the person for whom the school is named.

"There's a reason we named it Oliver Brown, and it's to highlight that back in 1954 was the first time a lot of places were desegregated, and that's a pretty big deal," Reid said.

Reid said the school's welcoming and accepting culture will be backed by modern safety features. The school has four FEMA-approved emergency shelters, one of which is the school's gymnasium, rated to withstand wind speeds of up to 250 miles per hour, or the equivalent of an EF-5 tornado. Fire alarm systems and sprinklers are finished, and installation of the front office security system is complete. Law enforcement, emergency management, EMS and firefighting officials from Pottawatomie and Riley counties received tours of the building this summer

Reid also said Oliver Brown has more parking than any other building in the district except for Manhattan High School. The main driveway entrance to the school branches off a neighborhood access road, and the land on the west side of the school is rapidly being developed into subdivisions of single-family homes. Reid said he doesn't anticipate too many traffic issues with the new neighborhoods, however the busiest times will be school drop-off in the mornings around 8:30 a.m. and pick-up in the afternoons around 3:30 p.m.

As with every district building, visitors and guests will be required to check in with front office staff upon arriving. The front office area is still sparsely decorated, save for a vintage typewriter on the counter. Lopez said the Royal typewriter has traveled around the district.

"It was originally at Bluemont Elementary, where I went to school, and then it was in my dad's (Jim Armendariz) office at Ogden Elementary," Lopez said. "And he's retired (as principal), so now it's come here as a decoration."

"We don't get rid of anything," Reid said jokingly.