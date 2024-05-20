‘He looks really good’: Doug Pederson updates Jaguars’ Christian Kirk

One of the most important takeaways from Jacksonville’s first offseason team activity on Monday was veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk’s return to the gridiron, following his season-ending core muscle injury suffered in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign.

#Jaguars WR Christian Kirk one-handed catch at the first day of OTAs. pic.twitter.com/GbDiqL6giY — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 20, 2024

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson foreshadowed Kirk’s participation on Monday before the practice, sharing that the receiver has progressed well from the Dec. 2023 surgery required to address the hurt.

“He looks healthy, he looks strong. No setbacks with him so, he’s right on track doing everything,” Pederson noted of Kirk. “He looks really good.”

Kirk led the Jaguars in receiving yardage when he went down during the 2023 season, with 787. He played through a right abdominal tear between Weeks 6-13 before tearing his left abductor “off the bone” in Week 13, leading to his year-ending placement on injured reserve.

The season prior, his first with Jacksonville, Kirk led the team in all receiving categories with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pederson acknowledged the importance of Kirk’s return to action amid Jacksonville’s wide receiver room turnover this offseason.

The position welcomed a first-round selection in Brian Thomas Jr. and two free-agent additions in Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay, while 2023 starters, Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones, exited Jacksonville via free agency and release, respectively.

Additionally, four undrafted free agents currently occupy spots in Jacksonville’s wide receiver room: Joshua Cephus, Brevin Easton, Joseph Scates and David White Jr.

“It’s huge,” Pederson said about Kirk’s presence. “You know, veteran leadership in every room is key, especially in that one because we do have some young players in there.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire