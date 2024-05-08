'He looks really confident in all the stuff he does' - Mark Stein

Former Stoke City striker Mark Stein has praised Bae Junho for his performance in the 4-0 win over Bristol City last weekend.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, the veteran named the 20-year-old as his standout player for the final game of the season:

"He looks really confident in all the stuff he does. Getting Player of the Year is another bonus, isn't it? He played with a freedom that was really good to see."

How have you rated Junho's first campaign at the club?

