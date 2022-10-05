Here’s what it looks like to parachute into Lambeau Field on gameday

Ever wonder what it would be like to sky dive into the most iconic NFL stadium during a game? We have just the video for you!

Watch below as US Army Staff Sgt. Curt Loter provides a first-person view of jumping out of an airplane and parachuting into Lambeau Field during halftime of the Green Bay Packers’ overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday:

Look at how amazing this video is. Here’s Curt Loter’s point of view of jumping out of an airplane and landing on Lambeau Field during halftime of the #Packers game this past weekend versus the #Patriots. (🎥 via ‘All Veteran Group’ / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/3CWWvAr4q4 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 5, 2022

Now that’s a Lambeau Leap!

The whole jump took about two minutes and 10 seconds to complete. Loter jumped from the airplane right above the stadium and glided his way in, landing softly and safetly almost directly at midfield.

