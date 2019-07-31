Tom Brady has prioritized pliability and flexibility over brute strength in his advanced age.

The New England Patriots quarterback tweaked that workout philosophy this past offseason, though, focusing on adding a few more pounds of muscle as he enters his age-42 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At Patriots training camp Wednesday, a bulked-up Brady explained his thought process behind hitting the weights a little harder.

"I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more, and I worked pretty hard at that," Brady told reporters outside Gillette Stadium.

"It was good. I still realized when I got here that I wanted to be a little more fluid, and get back to the fluidity that I'm used to, too. There's a difference between getting really dense and obviously being more pliable, and that's really what my focus was."

Brady is hoping that balance of strength training and his trademark pliability work can help him sustain peak performance in his 20th NFL season.

In any case, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman approves of Brady's new physique -- and has a new nickname for his quarterback.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Looks like Julian Edelman is a fan of Tom Brady's new workout regimen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston