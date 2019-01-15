It looks like Gregg Williams will coach with the Jets after all originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

After an interesting 24 hours of speculation, it looks like the Jets will finalize terms with Gregg Williams to be their next defensive coordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the finished contract is near completion and that New York wanted Williams to run their defense all along, regardless of who took the job as head coach.

Reports of Williams going to the Jets began as early as last week, but in the last two days, it seemed the contract got held up. New Jets head coach Adam Gase held an introductory press conference on Monday and Williams was not discussed as the contract wasn't finished.

At Redskins Park, there was some hope Williams would come in for a meeting as his talks with the Jets stalled, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Washington already met with Todd Bowles and Steve Wilks this offseason before both men took jobs with other teams as defensive coordinator. Bringing Williams in would be a selling point for fans that remember his work with the Redskins during Joe Gibbs second stint as head coach from 2004 to 2007.

Nobody from the Jets or the Williams camp denied that the Redskins were interested or the deal was complete.

In the end, it's entirely possible Williams or his representatives leveraged the Redskins interest into greater compensation or operational control from New York. That's the way business gets done.

Now, it looks more and more like the Redskins will keep Greg Manusky on as defensive coordinator despite meeting with Bowles and Wilks and trying to meet with Williams. Awkward.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: