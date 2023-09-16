What it looks like for Georgia football's Javon Bullard, Ladd McConkey for South Carolina

Georgia football safety Javon Bullard exited the locker room singing to the rap music playing on the Sanford Stadium sound system. He jogged on the edge of the end zone to test his sprained left ankle, walked around the field and later stretched on the turf.

He later went in DB drills with his teammates working with assistant Fran Brown.

Some 90 minutes before kickoff, Bullard was dressed out like he will play in Saturday or at least be available. He was announced on the scoreboard as the starter, but David Daniel-Sisavanh who came in for him last week when Bullard was injured worked with the starting unit.

The same can’t be said for preseason All-SEC first team wide receiver pick Ladd McConkey.

He again was in shorts and a jersey as the wide receivers took the field for pregame work and less than 45 minutes before kickoff, looking like he will miss his third straight game.

McConkey played in every game the last two seasons, piling up 89 catches for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The redshirt junior was the top wide receiver in catches last season with 58 for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns.

"We have guys that have similar skill sets, but they don't have the experience,” coach Kirby Smart said this week. “We've got guys capable of filling the void left by Ladd, but we don't have guys with the experience in this offense. Two years, 15 games a year, 30 games of experience is just immense, so that's the part we missed. As far as his availability? He hasn't been available. I mean he's been injured. He's trying to come back and we're trying to figure out all we can do to speed that process up."

As expected, running back Daijun Edwards (knee) is dressed out and expected to go today after missing the first two games.

Bullard, the defensive MVP in both of Georgia’s playoff games last season and a preseason AP All-American, sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of last year’s blowout of Ball State.

He recorded five tackles so far this season after registering 46 with 3 ½ sacks and two interceptions last season.

Georgia's tight end depth is thinned today. Not only is Lawson Luckie out after ankle surgery, but fellow freshman Pearce Spurlin is also not dressed out due to an undisclosed injury. Brock Bowers is dressed out even though there's been speculation about his status due to injury.

Georgia has top tight ends Bowers and Oscar Delp available.

Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. wasn't dressed out pregame with an apparent undisclosed injury. He has two tackles and a half a tackle for loss in two games.

Backup offensive left tackle Austin Blaske is still out with a knee injury and wearing a brace.

Freshman defensive back Chris Peal is out for a third straight game with a turf toe injury. Freshman offensive lineman Josh Miller also remains out.

