It sounds like Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Andrew Berry might be staying in Philadelphia after all.

Berry, 32, interviewed with the Browns for their vacant general manager position last week but it seems like another candidate is going to get the job.

According to Cleveland.com, Vikings assistant GM George Paton "could be hired as Browns GM early this week" as the top candidate for the gig.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Berry has been a hot name this offseason; he's been mentioned for two possible promotions outside the Eagles' facility. The other was with the Panthers but the Eagles reportedly turned down their request to interview him because the Panthers' job wouldn't involve final personnel say.

So despite plenty of interest in Berry, it appears there's a pretty good chance he stays put for at least another season with the Eagles under Howie Roseman.

Berry joined the Eagles last winter. The Eagles created the position for Berry because they wanted to find a way to get the Harvard-educated fast-riser into their building. Before coming to the Eagles, he was already in Cleveland as the Browns' vice president of player personnel for three seasons.

It was in that former role that he formed a relationship with Kevin Stefanski, who interviewed for the head coaching job in Cleveland before but finally got hired this offseason. The problem for Berry is that Paton is even closer to Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota.

With Roseman firmly entrenched as the general manager in Philadelphia, it seems inevitable that the Eagles will eventually lose Berry. But it's beginning to seem like that won't happen this offseason.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

Story continues

More on the Eagles

It looks like Eagles high-ranking front office member might stay after all originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia