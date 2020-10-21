Looks like Cowboys' league-worst defense will get help for game in Washington

Looks like Cowboys' pathetic defense will get help vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Cowboys defense could use any help that it can get. Literally.

So, if you, as you read this story, think you can be of service to them in some capacity, they'd probably be open to giving you a tryout.

Fortunately for Dallas, it appears that they'll be getting a useful piece back for their matchup against the Washington Football Team this Sunday.

Randy Gregory, a defensive end who hasn't played since the 2018 playoffs due to an indefinite suspension, will be available for the Cowboys' trip to FedEx Field in Week 7 should they want to use him (and they should). Gregory was just removed from the commissioner's exempt list and has been practicing recently, where he's reportedly performed "exceptionally well."

Gregory's time in the NFL has been overall disappointing since he was drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft, because he's missed so many games due to numerous suspensions and substance abuse issues. Because of those problems, he has just 28 career appearances in the league.

Dallas will still take him, though, as their defense is allowing the most points-per-game this year and it's not all that close, either. In 2018, Gregory notched six sacks in 14 contests, so his return will be a welcome one, especially if delivers on the positive reviews he's been receiving in practice.

While the Cowboys-Washington rivalry isn't nearly what it once was, Sunday's installment is an important one. A win for either NFC East franchise will feel like three considering how bad the division is, so each side will be desperate to grab one. Let's see if Gregory can contribute to that cause for his club.