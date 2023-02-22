It looks like Cooper Kupp wants Robert Woods back on the Rams

Robert Woods is officially a free agent for the first time since 2017. He was released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, which didn’t seem to bother him one bit.

The last time Woods was a free agent, he signed with the Rams and spent five years in Los Angeles. Might a reunion be in the cards this year? Cooper Kupp appears to be on board with that idea, unsurprisingly.

Woods asked his followers where he should play next and Kupp responded on Twitter with a hand-raise emoji. Think he wants Woods back in Los Angeles?

Woods is coming off a tough season with the Titans, catching just 53 passes for a career-low 527 yards with just two touchdowns. He also averaged only 9.9 yards per catch, the lowest of his career.

He excelled in the Rams’ offense alongside Kupp, combining to give Los Angeles one of the better wide receiver tandems in the NFL. Unfortunately, they never really hit their ceiling together due to injuries suffered by both players over the course of their five seasons.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire