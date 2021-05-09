Lookouts build big lead, hold off Trash Pandas

May 9—LOOKOUTS 6, TRASH PANDAS 4

Saturday's recap: Connor Curlis gave Chattanooga's rotation another quality start this series, allowing one run and one hit in six innings.

Jose Garcia's RBI single to right field and Narciso Crook's RBI single to center highlighted a three-run third inning that put the Lookouts up 3-1. Chuckie Robinson's RBI double to right in the fourth made it 4-1, and Chattanooga took its largest lead at 5-1 in the fifth on an RBI triple by TJ Hopkins.

Next up: The finale of the six-game series at AT&T Field is at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.