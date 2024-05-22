Lookman hat-trick: Atalanta beat Leverkusen for Europa League trophy

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium. Liam Mcburney/PA Wire/dpa

Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen's Invincibles 3-0 in the Europa League final to end a 61-year title drought with a maiden continental trophy.

Ademola Lookman scored a 12th, 26th and 75th minute hat-trick in the Dublin Arena as the Bergamo side handed Bundesliga champions Leverkusen a first season defeat in the 52nd match across all competitions.

It gave Atalanta a first trophy since Coppa Italia success in 1963, and Italy a first title in Europe's second tier event in 25 years, since Parma won in 1999, then the UEFA Cup. Success came a week after Atalanta lost the Italian Cup final against Juventus.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen can still end the season on a high by beating Kaiserslautern in Saturday's German Cup final in Berlin for a domestic double without defeat. They became the first-ever side to go unbeaten over a full Bundesliga season last weekend.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium. Liam Mcburney/PA Wire/dpa