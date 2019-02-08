Looking at the worst quarterback performances in Super Bowl history

If you think Jared Goff had the worst quarterback performance in Super Bowl history, you don’t know much about Super Bowl history.

Sure, Goff wasn’t good. Late in the third quarter on Sunday night, he had a chance to make a championship read and a championship throw to receiver Brandin Cooks, and Goff didn’t do what a championship quarterback would have done. But far more quarterbacks had far worse performances in the Super Bowl.

Chris Simms and I did a draft of the worst quarterback performances during Thursday’s PFT Live. Check out the video attached to this post for our various picks, and share your thoughts in the comments.

And be sure to check out Friday’s PFT Live, which will feature not one but two drafts, as Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat serves as the co-host for the day.