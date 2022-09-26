Looking at why the Texas defense struggled on Saturday

There are a number of sentiments defending Texas’ defensive performance in Week 4. But make no mistake, Saturday’s defensive showing against Texas Tech was unacceptable.

Texas should never allow an opponent to go 6-for-8 on fourth down. Had Alabama done it, we would probably let it slide. In fact, we did let their fourth down success slide. Even so, Saturday’s performance was even more demoralizing.

The Longhorns choked away a 24-14 halftime lead against the Red Raiders. Hard as you try, you can’t make that result normal.

Pete Kwiatkowski apologists point to past success as reasoning that he is the right defensive coordinator for Texas. Jimbo Fisher apologists do the same at Texas A&M.

Far more important than past success is philosophy and whether or not it translates to defeating the team’s scheduled opponents. Neither Fisher nor Kwiatkowski fit that description.

Let’s make sense of what went wrong for Texas.

Wide open receivers

You have probably seen the pass rushing stat from Pro Football Focus circling on Twitter. Texas had one sack on 44 pressures. That means that Texas’ struggles were all missed opportunities by the players, right? Wrong.

I have yet to see average yards of separation stats for Texas Tech receivers for each reception posted. Texas did not play tight coverage and left Tech receivers wide open.

If a quarterback sees a blitz, he is instructed to look for the short route from the direction of the blitz. For whatever reason, Kwiatkowski likes to leave those short routes open or Terry Joseph is out of sync with Kwiatkowski.

Poor linebacker play

The linebackers played poorly. There is no way around that fact. It’s very possible the defense prevents one of Texas Tech’s first half touchdowns if DeMarvion Overshown were able to play.

Texas Tech had a great gameplan

Zach Kittley out-coached Pete Kwiatkowski. The late completed drag route when Kwiatkowski finally went to man-to-man defense illustrated what Kwiatkowski was guarding against with zone coverage. The problem is, perhaps the only way to stop an offense like Kittley’s performed on Saturday is by disruption.

Not only does a defense need to bring pressure, but they need to make the quarterback hold the ball and take away throws inside 15 yards with tight coverage. Until Kwiatkowski is ready to take necessary risks, offenses like Kittley’s will succeed against Texas.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire