Looking at where Texas ranks in SEC in returning offensive production

Is Texas on the verge of an offensive drop off? The numbers suggest the opposite.

Not long ago we noted the Longhorns’ overall returning production ranking among SEC teams. Texas ranked second to the Texas A&M Aggies in that category. Perhaps more impressive is the balance between strong offensive and defensive returning production.

Texas is in the Top 5 of the SEC in both offensive and defensive returning production according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. His statistical model, which now includes what transfers did in their last season, has Texas as one of the most complete teams in the conference.

Offensively, the Longhorns return 74% of their production from last season. That includes what the team adds from transfer receivers Matthew Golden (Houston), Isaiah Bond (Alabama), Silas Bolden (Oregon State) and Amari Niblack. The four combined 160 receptions, 2,145 yards and 19 touchdowns from last season.

The Longhorns’ rivals from across the Red River aren’t faring as well in returning production. Despite returning several impact receivers, the Oklahoma Sooners return just 41% of their production from last season. Much of that production left with transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Oregon.

Here’s a look at where every SEC team ranks in returning offensive production in 2024.

Oklahoma Sooners

Returning offensive production: 44%

National rank: No. 111

Kentucky Wildcats

Returning offensive production: 45%

National rank: No. 110

Tennessee Volunteers

Returning offensive production: 46%

National rank: No. 107

Returning offensive production: 50%

National rank: No. 99

South Carolina Gamecocks

Returning offensive production: 52%

National rank: No. 94

Returning offensive production: 54%

National rank: No. 89

Returning offensive production: 54%

National rank: No. 87

Building Something Special

Returning offensive production: 55%

National rank: No. 84

Alabama Crimson Tide

Returning offensive production: 56%

National rank: No. 83

Florida Gators

Returning offensive production: 70%

National rank: No. 39

Ole Miss Rebels

Returning offensive production: 71%

National rank: No. 35

Returning offensive production: 74%

National rank: No. 30

Returning offensive production: 74%

National rank: No. 27

Returning offensive production: 76%

National rank: No. 25

Texas A&M

Save The Date 📅 🏈 Maroon & White Game

📅 April 20

Returning offensive production: 77%

National rank: No. 22

Returning offensive production: 79%

National rank: No. 16

