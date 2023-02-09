Looking at where Texas ranks among the highest recruiting budgets
The Texas Longhorns are among college football’s biggest spenders in recruiting. According to USA TODAY, Texas spent $2.44 million on recruiting in 2022. That number was good for fourth-best among all college football programs.
Georgia led the way, committing $4.5 million to its recruiting budget in 2022. If that number makes you recoil, it’s the price of winning back-to-back national championships in major college football.
One team didn’t see the greatest return on investment from its recruiting efforts. The Texas A&M Aggies finished No. 2 on the list of highest spenders. 2022 saw the Aggies go 5-7 and earn the No. 15 recruiting class for 2023.
All five of the top spenders are expected to play in the SEC in 2025. Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and Alabama round out the top five with Michigan not far behind.
Here’s a look at how the biggest spenders fared on the football field in 2022 and in their 2023 recruiting classes.
Georgia Bulldogs
Recruiting budget: $4.5 million
2022 record: 15-0
2023 recruiting class: No. 2 in On3 consensus.
Defining game: 65-7 win over TCU.
Texas A&M Aggies
Recruiting budget: $2.98 million
2022 record: 5-7
2023 recruiting class: No. 15 in On3 consensus.
Defining game: 17-14 loss vs. Appalachian State.
Tennessee Volunteers
Recruiting budget: $2.92 million
2022 record: 11-2
2023 recruiting class: No. 12 in On3 consensus.
Defining game: 52-49 win over Alabama.
Texas Longhorns
Recruiting budget: $2.44 million
2022 record: 8-4
2023 recruiting class: No. 3 in On3 consensus.
Defining game: 49-0 win over Oklahoma.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Recruiting budget: $2.32 million
2022 record: 11-2
2023 recruiting class: No. 1 in On3 consensus.
Defining game: 45-20 win over Kansas State.
