Looking at where Texas ranks among the highest recruiting budgets

The Texas Longhorns are among college football’s biggest spenders in recruiting. According to USA TODAY, Texas spent $2.44 million on recruiting in 2022. That number was good for fourth-best among all college football programs.

Georgia led the way, committing $4.5 million to its recruiting budget in 2022. If that number makes you recoil, it’s the price of winning back-to-back national championships in major college football.

One team didn’t see the greatest return on investment from its recruiting efforts. The Texas A&M Aggies finished No. 2 on the list of highest spenders. 2022 saw the Aggies go 5-7 and earn the No. 15 recruiting class for 2023.

All five of the top spenders are expected to play in the SEC in 2025. Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and Alabama round out the top five with Michigan not far behind.

Here’s a look at how the biggest spenders fared on the football field in 2022 and in their 2023 recruiting classes.

Georgia Bulldogs

Recruiting budget: $4.5 million

2022 record: 15-0

2023 recruiting class: No. 2 in On3 consensus.

Defining game: 65-7 win over TCU.

Texas A&M Aggies

Recruiting budget: $2.98 million

2022 record: 5-7

2023 recruiting class: No. 15 in On3 consensus.

Defining game: 17-14 loss vs. Appalachian State.

Tennessee Volunteers

Recruiting budget: $2.92 million

2022 record: 11-2

2023 recruiting class: No. 12 in On3 consensus.

Defining game: 52-49 win over Alabama.

Texas Longhorns

Recruiting budget: $2.44 million

2022 record: 8-4

2023 recruiting class: No. 3 in On3 consensus.

Defining game: 49-0 win over Oklahoma.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Recruiting budget: $2.32 million

2022 record: 11-2

2023 recruiting class: No. 1 in On3 consensus.

Defining game: 45-20 win over Kansas State.

