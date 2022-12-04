Looking at where Texas lands in recent CBS bowl projections

We are inching closer to bowl selection. The bowl picture is getting clearer and the variety of outcomes for Texas are dwindling away.

The Longhorns sit at 8-4 with two likely bowl outcomes. Steve Sarkisian’s team will either face a Pac-12 opponent in the Alamo Bowl or an ACC foe in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The favorite to win the Pac-12 bid for the Alamo Bowl is now heading to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl. The Utah Utes defeated the USC Trojans for the right to represent the conference in its premier game.

If selected by the Alamo Bowl, Texas likely won’t face Southern Cal either. The Trojans are almost certainly bound for a New Years Six game after an 11-2 season. That leaves Washington, Oregon, UCLA and Oregon State as potential opponents in San Antonio.

Should the Alamo decline to take Texas, the Longhorns would face a high level ACC team or Notre Dame.

Let’s look at where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Big 12 teams playing in bowl season.

Fiesta Bowl

TCU vs Michigan

Sugar Bowl

Kansas State vs Alabama

Alamo Bowl

Texas vs Washington

Cheez-It Bowl

Texas Tech vs Notre Dame

Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs Kentucky

Liberty Bowl

Baylor vs Arkansas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma vs Maryland

First Responder Bowl

Kansas vs Rice

