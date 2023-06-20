Looking at where every Big 12 defense ranked in the 2022 season

The Big 12 is loaded with offensive firepower. As a result, there hasn’t been much dominant defense in the conference outside of a select few. The league’s defensive struggles are likely tied to that offensive firepower.

Several Big 12 teams ranked in the bottom half of college football in statistical defense. The addition of Houston among other outmatched newcomers should likely cause that trend to continue.

Last season, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Houston finished outside of the Top 100 defenses in college football. While each group could certainly improve there will be plenty of room for growth.

Unsurprisingly, Iowa State led the Big 12 defensively in 2022. What might come as a surprise is the team’s No. 4 ranking in total defense.

With the high degree of variance in defensive production, let’s look at where every team ranked in total defense last season.

Total defense: No. 127 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 469.4 yards

Yards per play allowed: 6.15 yards

Total defense: No. 122 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 461.0 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.75 yards

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bedlam Football

Total defense: No. 115 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 435.7 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.71 yards

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Total defense: No. 108 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 425.5 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.88 yards

Houston Cougars

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Total defense: No. 105 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 421.8 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.91 yards

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total defense: No. 98 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 412.2 yards

Yards per play allowed: 6.03 yards

Total defense: No. 95 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 408.2 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.71 yards

BYU Cougars

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total defense: No. 94 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 408.1 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.87 yards

Total defense: No. 69 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 380.0 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.65 yards

Ut Ksu Football Mlc 00378

Total defense: No. 64 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 375.1 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.54 yards

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Total defense: No. 58 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 371.0 yards

Yards per play allowed: 5.37 yards

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Total defense: No. 54 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 368.4 yards

Yards per play allowed: 4.94 yards

Ncaaf Navy Midshipmen At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6 0079

Total defense: No. 29 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 335.5 yards

Yards per play allowed: 4.62 yards

Iowa State Cyclones

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Total defense: No. 4 of 131

Yards per game allowed: 285.6 yards

Yards per play allowed: 4.73 yards

