Looking at where every Big 12 defense ranked in the 2022 season
The Big 12 is loaded with offensive firepower. As a result, there hasn’t been much dominant defense in the conference outside of a select few. The league’s defensive struggles are likely tied to that offensive firepower.
Several Big 12 teams ranked in the bottom half of college football in statistical defense. The addition of Houston among other outmatched newcomers should likely cause that trend to continue.
Last season, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Houston finished outside of the Top 100 defenses in college football. While each group could certainly improve there will be plenty of room for growth.
Unsurprisingly, Iowa State led the Big 12 defensively in 2022. What might come as a surprise is the team’s No. 4 ranking in total defense.
With the high degree of variance in defensive production, let’s look at where every team ranked in total defense last season.
Kansas Jayhawks
Total defense: No. 127 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 469.4 yards
Yards per play allowed: 6.15 yards
Oklahoma Sooners
Total defense: No. 122 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 461.0 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.75 yards
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Total defense: No. 115 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 435.7 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.71 yards
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Total defense: No. 108 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 425.5 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.88 yards
Houston Cougars
Total defense: No. 105 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 421.8 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.91 yards
West Virginia Mountaineers
Total defense: No. 98 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 412.2 yards
Yards per play allowed: 6.03 yards
TCU Horned Frogs
Total defense: No. 95 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 408.2 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.71 yards
BYU Cougars
Total defense: No. 94 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 408.1 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.87 yards
UCF Golden Knights
Total defense: No. 69 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 380.0 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.65 yards
Kansas State Wildcats
Total defense: No. 64 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 375.1 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.54 yards
Baylor Bears
Total defense: No. 58 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 371.0 yards
Yards per play allowed: 5.37 yards
Texas Longhorns
Total defense: No. 54 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 368.4 yards
Yards per play allowed: 4.94 yards
Cincinnati Bearcats
Total defense: No. 29 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 335.5 yards
Yards per play allowed: 4.62 yards
Iowa State Cyclones
Total defense: No. 4 of 131
Yards per game allowed: 285.6 yards
Yards per play allowed: 4.73 yards