Looking at an under-the-radar training camp battle

We’re getting close to Eagles training camp so we’re taking a look at some notable camp competitions.

We already looked at RG, RB, WR3 and S.

Up today: Cornerback

The Eagles figured out a way this offseason to bring back both Darius Slay and James Bradberry for at least the next couple of seasons. And when you add in Avonte Maddox as the nickel cornerback, the Eagles boast one of the better cornerback trios in the NFL. But Slay and Bradberry will be over 30 when the season starts and Maddox has missed significant time in recent years because of injuries. So the backups at this position really matter and the Eagles have a bunch of talented players fighting for limited roster spots.

Let’s look at the players:

Zech McPhearson

Age: 27

Experience: Year 3

Size: 5-foot-11, 191 pounds

The Eagles used a fourth-round pick on McPhearson out of Texas Tech in the 2021 draft but he’s been mostly a special teamer his first two years because Slay, Bradberry and Steven Nelson (2021) have stayed pretty healthy. McPhearson has played 278 defensive snaps in two years and every time he’s gotten the opportunity he hasn’t looked like a liability. And he’s grown into a really important special teams player too.

While McPhearson has been the top backup outside for a couple seasons, the Eagles worked him in at the nickel spot during OTAs and will likely do that even more this summer. That might be happening for two reasons: 1. The Eagles finally have some more depth outside, 2. They don’t love their depth at the nickel position and think McPhearson can legitimately play there.

Josh Jobe

Age: 25

Experience: Year 2

Size: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

The Eagles signed Jobe as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama last year and he ended up sticking around. Jobe played in 11 games as a rookie but got just a handful of snaps on defense. Where he really made the team and earned his playing time was on special teams. There are a couple new UDFAs in the mix this year and a generally more crowded room as Jobe attempts to keep his roster spot in camp.

In a crowded group of young cornerbacks last summer, Jobe really began to stand out. He made the roster over plenty of other intriguing players like Tay Gowan, Jimmy Moreland, Mario Goodrich, Kary Vincent and Mac McCain. Some of those guys had more experience and were bigger names coming in but Jobe outplayed them all summer.

Kelee Ringo

Age: 21

Experience: Rookie

Size: 6-foot-2, 207 pounds

There was plenty of talk about Ringo being a first-round pick in 2023 and that didn’t happen. It was a surprise when he was still available early on Day 3 so the Eagles traded away a future third-round pick (something they rarely do) to get near the top of the first round to draft him. Ringo is a raw prospect even after two years as a starter at Georgia. But he’s young (just turned 21 last month) and crazy athletic, especially from a size/speed perspective. The Eagles won’t need him to play immediately but he can be a backup early on in his career and has definite long-term starter potential.

It was very surprising to see Ringo last into the fourth round this spring and it’s very possible the Eagles got a steal. There were obviously reasons why Ringo slipped that late but the Eagles pulled the trigger to get him in their building. The upside with him is huge, even if it takes a few years.

Greedy Williams

Age: 25

Experience: Year 5

Size: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

The Eagles this offseason signed a bunch of players to one-year deals without much risk and Williams falls into that category. The former second-round pick out of LSU got a deal that included just $600,000 in guaranteed money, so he’s not a roster lock. Williams played in 39 games with 21 starts for the Browns but missed the entire 2020 season. Last year, he started just one game. Williams has played almost exclusively as an outside cornerback during his career.

Josiah Scott

Age: 24

Experience: Year 4

Size: 5-foot-9, 185 pounds

The Eagles traded for Scott in the 2021 offseason and in two seasons with the Eagles, he’s played in 29 games with 4 starts. In 2022, he had 2 interceptions and 8 pass breakups but definitely struggled at times as he replaced an injured Maddox. By the last Maddox injury, the Eagles elected to move C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the nickel corner spot to keep UDFA Reed Blankenship on the field instead of just playing Scott. While Scott has played almost exclusively as a nickel corner in the NFL, the Eagles did cross-train him at safety last summer.

The rest

In addition to those names above, the Eagles have a few other intriguing undrafted players at the cornerback position. Mario Goodrich was a UDFA out of Clemson last year and this offseason the Eagles signed Eli Ricks from Alabama and Mekhi Garner from LSU. While Garner made a nice play during OTAs, Ricks is probably the more intriguing prospect. It wasn’t that long ago that he was widely considered to be a potential early-round pick.

Outlook

We already know the starters at the cornerback position. That’s not in question. It’ll be Slay, Bradberry and Maddox. But after that, it’s trickier to figure out. The Eagles kept six corners on their initial roster in 2022 after keeping five in 2021. So we’re talking about two or three vacant spots and a bunch of guys competing for them. Of the group fighting for jobs, it definitely seems like Ringo is safe; the Eagles just traded away a third-round pick to get him. McPhearson probably has a pretty good shot too. After that? We’ll see.

