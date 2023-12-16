Looking for a new TV? This 70-inch Samsung is $170 off today

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Samsung

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get some of the best TVs on the market, and with how saturated it has become with options, there are a lot of great picks, even for larger sizes. For example, the 70-inch Samsung TU690T Crystal TV is packed with many excellent features, and for such a big TV, it is actually well-priced at $650. That said, you can get it even cheaper with this deal from Best Buy, which discounts the TV down to just $480, a significant $170 discount off the original price, making this one of the best value 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find this weekend.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Samsung 70-inch TU690T Crystal TV

Having a 70-inch TV run at 4k resolution is about the limit of what we’d want in terms of pixel density, although if you’re using this for a living room where you’re sitting relatively far away from the TV, that’s not going to be an issue. On the other hand, if you do sit close, this is the perfect TV for playing couch co-op games with friends, and even though the base refresh rate is only 60Hz, it’s still perfect for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have HLG HDR, which is what many sports broadcasters use, but it does have HDR10+, so for general content watching, you’re getting excellent contrast and color reproduction.

As for the smart TV platform, it runs on Tizen, which is Samsung’s own system and perfect for integrating into other Samsung gear, especially Galaxy devices especially the Smart Things image mirroring, which is a neat feature. Even so, if you’re not in the Samsung ecosystem, you can still use integrations from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and if you’re on Apple, then you can screen mirror using Apple AirPlay 2, so you’re not completely left out in the cold.

All in all, if you want an excellent mid-range TV at a great price, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung TU690T Crystal TV, especially with the deal from Best Buy that brings it down to $480. That said, if you still find that too expensive, or just doesn’t fit your tastes, there are some other great TV deals you can take advantage of.

Buy Now